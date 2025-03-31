Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 580,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,917,000 after purchasing an additional 143,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $210.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.04. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $220.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

