T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.56% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 34,798 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18,206.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 259,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $39.97 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $768.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.