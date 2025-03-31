Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Down 16.2% – What’s Next?

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) was down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 345,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,477,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

Synairgen Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.09.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

