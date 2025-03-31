Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,405.0 days.
Swiss Prime Site Price Performance
Shares of SWPRF stock remained flat at $122.59 during trading hours on Monday. Swiss Prime Site has a 1 year low of $121.59 and a 1 year high of $122.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.
