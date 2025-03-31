Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,405.0 days.

Swiss Prime Site Price Performance

Shares of SWPRF stock remained flat at $122.59 during trading hours on Monday. Swiss Prime Site has a 1 year low of $121.59 and a 1 year high of $122.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile

Swiss Prime Site AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Switzerland. The company operates though Real Estate, Asset management, and Retail segments. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Asset Management segment includes funds, asset management, and investment advisory businesses.

