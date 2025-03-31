Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Issues Earnings Results

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($6.56), Zacks reports.

Surrozen Trading Up 5.9 %

SRZN stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. 13,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Surrozen has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Insider Activity

In other Surrozen news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 1,034,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $11,999,991.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 795,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,767.60. This trade represents a -432.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRZN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

