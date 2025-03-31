SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,832,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,341 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.04% of SunOpta worth $37,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,116 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 134,368 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 408,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,731,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 192,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 132,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,758. This represents a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.90. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

