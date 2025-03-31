Summit Securities Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.58 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.