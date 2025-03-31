Summit Securities Group LLC Takes $53,000 Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCMI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

National CineMedia Stock Down 7.3 %

NCMI stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd purchased 103,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $537,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,310,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,408,042.94. The trade was a 1.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

