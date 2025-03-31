Summit Securities Group LLC Purchases Shares of 708 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,235,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,827,000 after purchasing an additional 850,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after buying an additional 711,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after buying an additional 522,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Etsy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,835.04. The trade was a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $46.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

