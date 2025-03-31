Summit Securities Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,048.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,028.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,973.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

