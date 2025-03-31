Summit Securities Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.2 %

ISRG stock opened at $491.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

