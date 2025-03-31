Summit Securities Group LLC Invests $38,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $2,358,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 751,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,173,306.12. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. This represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,061,718 shares of company stock worth $37,894,395 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

