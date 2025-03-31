Summit Financial LLC Has $13.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 79,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.54 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

