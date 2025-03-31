Summit Financial LLC Buys 476,308 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 227.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,308 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.