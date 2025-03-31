Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $12.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

SSYS opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $725.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.01 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Stratasys by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

