Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 256194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1348 dividend. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.50%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

