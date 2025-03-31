StockNews.com Upgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to “Buy”

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Stoneridge Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $128.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 27.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth $483,000. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

