StockNews.com Downgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Sell

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $164.85 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $157.67 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

