StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of UUU opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

