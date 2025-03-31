StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,989 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.22% of StepStone Group worth $85,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $51.80 on Monday. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,318. The trade was a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.