Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.01% of Standex International worth $44,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter worth $250,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Standex International

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE:SXI opened at $160.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $154.45 and a one year high of $212.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.