Staked USD0 Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (USD0++)

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Staked USD0 token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular exchanges. Staked USD0 has a market capitalization of $293.02 and approximately $25.66 million worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Staked USD0 has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Staked USD0 alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,476.87 or 0.99208217 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81,235.26 or 0.98914022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staked USD0

Staked USD0 launched on May 25th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 835,344,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. The official message board for Staked USD0 is usual.money/blog. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. Staked USD0’s official website is usual.money.

Staked USD0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked USD0 (USD0++) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked USD0 has a current supply of 835,603,953.65183114. The last known price of Staked USD0 is 0.95900474 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,591,657.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked USD0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staked USD0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Staked USD0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staked USD0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.