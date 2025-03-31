STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Purchases $63,277.60 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $63,277.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,424,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,188,021.12. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,296 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $598,122.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,611.20.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 93,124 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,394.96.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $4,421,337.80.

On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $565,880.68.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 259,616 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $3,883,855.36.

On Thursday, January 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $176,751.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 21,155 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $453,986.30.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA opened at $17.79 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $877.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STAAR Surgical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,232,000 after purchasing an additional 319,441 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 767,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 252,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 411.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,728,000 after buying an additional 171,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

