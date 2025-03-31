Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 121.98%.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

Shares of SPRU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. 36,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. Spruce Power has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $44.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Spruce Power Company Profile

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers.

