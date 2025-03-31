Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 82032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Natixis increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

