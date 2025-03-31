Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Update

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPMYY remained flat at $9.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $10.19.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

