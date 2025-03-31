Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Update

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Spirent Communications Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPMYY remained flat at $9.70 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $10.19.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
