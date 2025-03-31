Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.57), with a volume of 300761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.50 ($2.81).

Spectra Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The stock has a market cap of £121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.22.

Spectra Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Spectra Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.69%.

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems.

