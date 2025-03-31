SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.32 and last traded at $80.57, with a volume of 3878634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.40.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,051,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,615,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,529,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

