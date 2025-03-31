SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 203,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 71,377 shares.The stock last traded at $61.88 and had previously closed at $62.42.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $953.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,942,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.