SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

