SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 450.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,414 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.98% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $80,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,877,000 after buying an additional 517,382 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,362,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,450 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,568,000 after purchasing an additional 61,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

