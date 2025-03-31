Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given a C$5.25 Price Target by Ventum Financial Analysts

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been given a C$5.25 price target by research analysts at Ventum Financial in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.72% from the company’s previous close.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.16.

SDE traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.35. 81,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,880. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The firm has a market cap of C$670.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 20,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$61,405.66. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

