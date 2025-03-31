SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.07. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 5,003,911 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SOUN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. Analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $274,368.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 768,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,783.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 in the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

