Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 161,829 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

