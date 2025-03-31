Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.40.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,233,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap-on by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,195,000 after acquiring an additional 77,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $329.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.12 and a 200-day moving average of $333.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

