Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 39,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 3.6% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T Stock Down 0.0 %

T stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.