Skba Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,760 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips comprises about 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Koninklijke Philips worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

