Skba Capital Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,630,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,178,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

NYSE:LHX opened at $207.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.51.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

In other news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

