Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $481.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

