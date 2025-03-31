SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 129198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.
Separately, DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%.
In other news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. This represents a 30.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SiriusPoint by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,887,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,282,000 after buying an additional 900,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,694,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,278,000 after acquiring an additional 838,262 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,643,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 299,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 262,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
