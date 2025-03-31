Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 6.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 65,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 753,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

