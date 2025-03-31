Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.
Siemens Energy Stock Down 8.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $5.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.
About Siemens Energy
