Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 631,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $5.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

