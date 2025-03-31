Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SIEB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.86. 7,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,167. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Siebert Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Stories

