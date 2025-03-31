Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Rises By 40.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Vossloh Price Performance
VOSSF stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.
About Vossloh
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vossloh
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.