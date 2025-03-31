Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Increases By 32.0%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 557,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,776,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Further Reading

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

