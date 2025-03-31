Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Increases By 32.0%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,500 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 28th total of 557,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,776,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
About Trulieve Cannabis
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trulieve Cannabis
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.