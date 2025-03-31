Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rises By 60.9%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Temenos Price Performance
Shares of Temenos stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90.
About Temenos
