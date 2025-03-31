Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rises By 60.9%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Temenos Price Performance

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90.

Get Temenos alerts:

About Temenos

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.