Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Drops By 31.4%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Soligenix worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Stock Performance

SNGX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,845. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,473.38% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($12.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

Featured Articles

