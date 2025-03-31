Short Interest in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Expands By 35.4%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,827. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.1357 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,088,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

