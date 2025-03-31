Short Interest in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Declines By 24.7%

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 258,100 shares. Currently, 28.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Psyence Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Psyence Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Psyence Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 83,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Psyence Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Psyence Biomedical ( NASDAQ:PBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter.

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. engages in the development of botanical psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. It also evaluates natural psilocybin for the treatment of adjustment disorder in patients with an incurable cancer diagnosis in a palliative care context. The company’s lead product candidate is PEX010, which is in Phase IIb clinical study, a capsule containing naturally sourced psilocybin for treatment of anxiety and depression, including associated ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, stress, grief, and adjustment disorder in the context of palliative care.

