Short Interest in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Drops By 41.0%

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. This trade represents a 94.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

SDHY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%.

